2022 Box Office Predictions

Jan 6, 2022 @ 9:03am
Audience Screaming in Movie Theater

Though it seems we face another year of uncertainty at the box office, Hollywood studios continue to set debuts for many films in 2022.   Top movies to look out for this year include, “The Batman,” set to be released on March 4th  “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” May 6th, and “Jurassic World: Dominion” coming June 10th.   Another notable feature set to be released this year is “Avatar 2,” though after many delays and being pushed back 7 times (since 2015) it is still unclear if it will make it to the screen for its current December 16th 2022 release date.  Also due out this year, “Mission: Impossible – 7,” “The Flash” and Jordan Peele’s new horror movie “Nope”

What movies are you most looking forward to seeing this year?

