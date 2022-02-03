2022 Girl Scout Cookie Season Officially Kicks Off in Lubbock

Through the Girl Scout Cookie Program, the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world- girls learn five skills that will transfer over into other areas of their life, including goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics. All cookie proceeds remain local and help troops fund their activities. Support of the cookie program also makes Girl Scouting a reality for all girls, regardless of their ability to pay, by providing financial assistance and supporting the council’s community outreach program, where staff bring the Girl Scout experience to girls in underserved communities- in schools, homeless shelters, and detention centers, among others.
How to buy Girl Scout Cookies: This year, Girl Scout cookie entrepreneurs are back with a hybrid selling model that incorporates innovative methods of online ordering and the return of in-person selling. Starting February 12, local Girl Scouts will begin approaching customers by going door-to-door or by using digital and social media to promote their online sales.
Cookies4Heroes
Want to support Girl Scout Cookie entrepreneurs without the cookies? You can purchase and donate cookies for GSSJC’s Cookies4Heroes program where donated cookies are distributed to members of the military, first responders and local causes at the end of the sale.
“As we celebrate our council’s 100th anniversary in 2022 we are so thankful for our volunteers and the support of our community, including our booth partners, who are making it possible for girls to achieve their goals and grow their leadership skills,” says Vitek.