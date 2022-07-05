2022 Vamos a Pescar, Let’s Go Fishing – Now Pre-Registering

Don’t forget to pre-register for the 14th annual “Vamos a Pescar, Let’s Go Fishing” Event!
The event is free and fun and is committed to family fun to make the experience special! Be sure and bring family and friends and register before the event!
The day of the “Vamos a Pescar, Let’s Go Fishing” event is Saturday, August 6, 2022 from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Buddy Holly Lake at N. University and Cesar Chavez Drive.
The lake is stocked with catfish and some guests who attend can receive a SWAG bag. Lunch will be provided while it lasts, and no fishing licenses are needed.
For more information and to register for the event, click here.