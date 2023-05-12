2023 ACM Awards: Lainey Wilson, HARDY win big; Chris Stapleton nabs Entertainer of the Year

Airing on Prime Video and hosted by global superstars Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks from Frisco, TX Thursday night, the 2023 ACM Awards got the night’s celebration of country music started with Keith Urban and his ever-fitting track “Texas Time.”

The party didn’t stop there, with other country legends and stars taking their turn to perform for the live and virtual audiences. Jo Dee Messina and Cole Swindell teamed up for “Heads Carolina, Tails California,” Kane Brown sang “Bury Me in Georgia,” and Carly Pearce and Trisha Yearwood paired together for “X’s and O’s” and “She’s in Love with the Boy.”

Also hitting the stage was pop star Ed Sheeran, who was joined by Luke Combs to sing “Life Goes On.” Miranda Lambert, Bailey Zimmerman, Cody Johnson, the husband and wife duo The War and Treaty, Jelly Roll, and Jason Aldean also each had a turn to show off their skills.

When it comes to awards, Lainey Wilson and HARDY tied with four wins each, two of those came from their track “wait in the truck.” Wilson also took home Female Artist of the year and HARDY Artist-Songwriter of the Year. Swindell followed, nabbing three ACM awards, including for his song “She Had Me At Heads Carolina.”

The coveted Entertainer of the Year award went to Chris Stapleton.

Closing out the show with a bang, Parton debuted the highly anticipated lead single, “World on Fire,” from her forthcoming, first-ever rock album, titled Rockstar. The album, which won’t be available until November 17, is available to pre-order now.

