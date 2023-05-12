2023 ACM Awards: The winners

The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, streamed live on Prime Video Thursday night from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

Here are the winners in the main categories:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Chris Stapleton

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Lainey Wilson

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Morgan Wallen

DUO OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Old Dominion

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Hailey Whitters

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Zach Bryan

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Bell Bottom Country, Lainey Wilson

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

“She Had Me at Heads Carolina,” Cole Swindell

SONG OF THE YEAR

“She Had Me at Heads Carolina,” Cole Swindell

VISUAL MEDIA OF THE YEAR

“Wait in the Truck,” HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Ashley Gorley

ARTIST-SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

HARDY

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR

“Wait in the Truck,” HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson

