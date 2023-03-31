96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

2023 CMT Music Awards: Gary Clark Jr. to tribute Steve Ray Vaughan + presenters announced

March 31, 2023 11:50AM CDT
Share
CMT

More stars have been announced as performers and presenters at the upcoming 2023 CMT Music Awards. 

Acclaimed musician and artist Gary Clark Jr. will join the show to perform a special tribute to the late Texas Blues icon Stevie Ray Vaughan

A slew of stars across the music, sports and entertainment worlds have also been tapped to be presenters. This includes Carly PearceCarrie UnderwoodCharles EstenDixie D’AmelioDustin LynchHARDYIan Bohen + Jen Landon (from Yellowstone), Jon PardiLeAnn RimesMadison Bailey (from Outer Banks), Max Thieriot (from Fire Country), Megan Thee StallionNoah Schnapp (from Stranger Things), Parker McCollumPeter FramptonShania TwainSteve Howey (from True Lies) and Travis Kelce.

Previously announced performers for the show include Alanis Morissette + Ingrid AndressLainey WilsonMadeline Edwards and Morgan WadeBlake Shelton, Carly, Carrie, Cody JohnsonGwen Stefani, Gary, Jelly RollKane Brown + Katelyn BrownKeith UrbanKelsea BalleriniThe Black Crowes, Darius RuckerTyler HubbardWynonna Judd and Ashley McBryde.

Additionally, there will be an All-Star Tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd performed by Billy GibbonsChuck Leavell, Cody, Paul RodgersSlash & Warren Haynes, with LeAnn & Wynonna joining in place of The Honkettes.

Up-and-comers Avery AnnaChapel HartJackson DeanLily RoseMegan Moroney and Nate Smith will also get to shine as performers on the Ram Trucks Side Stage.

The 2023 CMT Music Awards, co-hosted by Kelsea and Kane, will air live on CBS April 2 at 8 p.m. ET. Livestreaming and on-demand streaming options will also be available via Paramount+.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Take A Back RoadRodney Atkins
4:21pm
What My World Spins AroundJordan Davis
4:18pm
Small Town BoyDustin Lynch
4:15pm
Tennessee OrangeMegan Moroney
4:09pm
People Are CrazyBilly Currington
4:05pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Help Us Find This Horse
2

Luke Combs Is Becoming a Dad Again
3

Former Jerry Springer & Reality TV Producer Reena Friedman Watts on Why "Better Call Daddy" Is Her Love
4

Kenny Chesney Felt 'Social Anxiety' After Renee Zellweger Split
5

Tim McGraw Opens Up About His Acting Career