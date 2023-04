2023 CMT Music Awards: The winners

The 2023 CMT Music Awards, co-hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown, aired live from Austin, Texas on CBS Sunday night.

Here are the winners:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown, “Thank God”

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Lainey Wilson, “Heart Like a Truck”

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Jelly Roll, “Son Of A Sinner”

GROUP/DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Zac Brown Band, “Out in the Middle”

BREAKTHROUGH FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Megan Moroney, “Tennessee Orange”

BREAKTHROUGH MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Jelly Roll, “Son of a Sinner”

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson, “wait in the truck”

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Cody Johnson, “‘Til You Can’t” (from 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS)

CMT DIGITAL-FIRST PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Jelly Roll, “Son of a Sinner” (from CMT All Access)

EQUAL PLAY AWARD

Shania Twain

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.