2023 Oscar Nominations are Out.
The 2023 Oscar nominations are officially out.
Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan’s oddball movie, “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” led all movies in 11 nominations. Edward Berger’s “All Quiet on the Western Front” and Martin McDonagh’s “The Banshees of Inisherin” tied with nine each.
It’s good that not only the froo froo movies get nominations but the fans have been heard with nominations for Top Gun: Maverick and Avatar: The Way of Water.
March 12th in LA will be when the 22 hour (it just feels that long) ceremony will take place and the awards will be given out.
Who do you think will win?
Best Picture
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tar
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
Best Original Screenplay:
Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tar
Triangle of Sadness
Best Actor:
Austin Butler Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living
Best Actress:
Cate Blanchett, Tar
Ana De Armas, Blonde
Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Director:
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Steven Spielberg, Fabelmans
Todd Field, Tar
Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness
Best Supporting Actor:
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
Barrry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Supporting Actress:
Angela Bassett, Black Panther Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Original Score:
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Production Design:
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Best Film Editing
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Animated Feature Film:
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
The Sea Beast
Turning Red
Best Live Action Short:
An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase
Cinematography:
All Quiet on the Western Front
Bardo, False Chronicle
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tar
Visual Effects:
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Foreveer
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Original Song:
Applause, Tell It Like a Woman
Hold my hand, Top Gun: Maverick
Lift me up, Black Panther
Naatu Naatu from RRR
This is a life, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Sound:
All Quiet On The Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Costume Design:
Babylon
Black Panther
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Mrs Harris Goes to Paris
Make Up and Hairstyling:
All Quiet on the Western Front
Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
The Whale
Best Documentary Feature Film:
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Navalny
Best Documentary Short Film:
The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger at the Gate
Best International Feature:
All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
Close (Belgium)
EO (Poland)
The Quiet Girl (Ireland)
Best Animated Short Film:
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
The Flying Sailor,
Ice Merchants
My Year of D***s
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Editing:
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Adapted Screenplay:
All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking