2023 Oscar Nominations are Out.

The 2023 Oscar nominations are officially out.

Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan’s oddball movie, “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” led all movies in 11 nominations. Edward Berger’s “All Quiet on the Western Front” and Martin McDonagh’s “The Banshees of Inisherin” tied with nine each.

It’s good that not only the froo froo movies get nominations but the fans have been heard with nominations for Top Gun: Maverick and Avatar: The Way of Water.

March 12th in LA will be when the 22 hour (it just feels that long) ceremony will take place and the awards will be given out.

Who do you think will win?

Best Picture

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tar

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Best Original Screenplay:

Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tar

Triangle of Sadness

Best Actor:

Austin Butler Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Best Actress:

Cate Blanchett, Tar

Ana De Armas, Blonde

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Director:

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Steven Spielberg, Fabelmans

Todd Field, Tar

Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness

Best Supporting Actor:

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barrry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actress:

Angela Bassett, Black Panther Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Original Score:

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Production Design:

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Best Film Editing

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Animated Feature Film:

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Best Live Action Short:

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Cinematography:

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo, False Chronicle

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tar

Visual Effects:

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Foreveer

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Original Song:

Applause, Tell It Like a Woman

Hold my hand, Top Gun: Maverick

Lift me up, Black Panther

Naatu Naatu from RRR

This is a life, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Sound:

All Quiet On The Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Costume Design:

Babylon

Black Panther

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Mrs Harris Goes to Paris

Make Up and Hairstyling:

All Quiet on the Western Front

Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

Best Documentary Feature Film:

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny

Best Documentary Short Film:

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

Best International Feature:

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Belgium)

EO (Poland)

The Quiet Girl (Ireland)

Best Animated Short Film:

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Flying Sailor,

Ice Merchants

My Year of D***s

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Editing:

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Adapted Screenplay:

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking