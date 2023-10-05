96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

2023 Record Store Day Black Friday: Exclusive vinyl from Dierks, Willie + more

October 5, 2023 3:15PM CDT
Courtesy of Capitol Nashville

Get ready, vinyl collectors.

Record Store Day has unveiled the list of exclusive releases for its 2023 Black Friday event, which will take place at independent record stores on November 24.

The upcoming releases include Dierks Bentley‘s Up On The Ridge (10th Anniversary Edition)Willie Nelson‘s Shotgun Willie (50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)Jerry Lee Lewis‘ At The Palomino Club and Billy Strings‘ two-track 12-inch LP release of “California Sober” featuring Willie Nelson and “Whiskey River (Live from Hollywood Bowl).”

For the full list of releases and participating stores, visit RecordStoreDay.com.

