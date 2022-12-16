2023 Rockin’ 25 College Basketball Poll 12/16/22

Rockin 25 Poll

The alternative to any other college basketball poll; the Rockin’ 25 has the most voters who WATCH the games before they vote each week.

Voted on 12/09/2022 First place votes in (_)

1Purdue

2Uconn

3Virginia

4Houston

5Alabama

6Tennessee

7Kansas

8Arizona

9Duke

10Arkansas

11Texas

12Baylor

13UCLA

14Gonzaga

15Kentucky

16Mississippi State

17Indiana

18Maryland

19Illinois

20Wisconsin

21Auburn

22West Virginia

23TCU

24Virginia Tech

25Ohio State

Other receiving votes… :

Arizona St., Charleston, Creighton, Iowa State, Kent State, Marquette, Memphis, Miami (FL), New Mexico, Oklahoma, Saint Mary’s, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Xavier

Founder:

Sean Dillon – Producer / Director of the Rockin’ Pregame for KONE-FM Lubbock and 30 year radio veteran. Radio Guy, Founder Creator of the @BeyondtheMicpod cast available at BeyondtheMic.com Unapologetic Cleveland Browns Fan. Has been known to say things just to stir the pot. Find him on twitter @seanadillon

Rocketologists :

Erik Haslam – Proprietor of Haslametrics.com , an analytics website designed to offer team evaluation and predictive analysis for Division I college basketball. He also serves as an analytics consultant by contract for D-1 coaching staffs. You can find him on Twitter at @ haslametrics.

Mychal Hunter – @ACCBR1 NFL and College Basketball contributor to MyBookie.AG, BetUS and the Sports 2.0 Network. Long Suffering Georgia Tech basketball fan.

Adam Glatczak – Small college columnist for Basketball Times magazine, a print monthly which has covered college basketball for more than 40 years. He previously wrote the past six years for independent website hoopville.com and in his day job is SID at Lakeland University, an NCAA Division III school in Wisconsin. Follow on Twitter @hoopvilleadamFollow on Twitter @hoopvilleadam

Jonathon Warriner – Owner of http://MakingtheMadness.com, work featured at ACCBR and CBBTODAY. 2019 Third Place Bracketologist in Bracket Matrix. Also good for Bracketology and score updates during the College Basketball season.

Shelby Mast – has run BracketWAG for 16 years now and been with USA Today for 7. Married father of 3 and die hard college hoops fan since Bird-Magic! Member of the Super 10 Mock Committee in 2012 – sponsored by the NCAA and Turner Sports. Currently also writes a weekly column focusing on the Memphis Tigers tournament chances for The Daily Memphian. Previously wrote and did brackets for the Indianapolis Star. 9 years with CollegeInsider.com. Find him on Twitter @bracketwag

Rocco Miller – is a College Basketball enthusiast and analyst. In addition to his duties as bracketeer.org , Miller is a Strategic Account Director at DocuSign and watches college basketball religiously in the winter, leading up to March Madness. Find him on Twitter at @roccomiller8

Tony Patelis – I’m Tony Patelis. USC. I own you.

Austin Massey – is a basketball Recruiting Analyst for 247Sports and Inside the Red Raiders with several years of basketball scouting and writing experience. Austin has a passion for basketball recruiting, relationship building, and writing about high school and college hoops. Austin brings a modern, analytical approach to his coverage and is a big fan of Kenpom and Haslam Metrics. Austin currently works full-time in the cyber security industry but will pivot into covering basketball full-time in the future.

Tobias Bass – is Texas Tech graduate that spent five years covering the NFL, NBA, College Basketball, and local sports. He is also a Fantasy Basketball Content Creator for NBC Sports Edge, College Basketball recruiting analyst and scout for The Field of 68 and NXT Pro Sports. follow him on Twitter @tobias_bass

New Voters This Year (Blame them when your team is below expectations):

Dominic “Bracket Dom” Lese – is the founder and lead bracketologist for Bracketometry.com, the #2 most accurate bracketology source in the nation per the Bracket Matrix. Lese is also a contributor for the Primetime Sports Network, and has been making college basketball content for 10+ years now. A true college basketball junkie who spends way too much of his time breaking down and analyzing the game, but enjoys every second of it. Lese can be followed on Twitter @BracketDom, where he posts frequent recaps the day’s college hoops action and its

impact on the bracket.

Jason Carmello – Bracketologist, analyst, and creator of his website BIGUNDERDOG, Jason has been a top-ranked Bracketologist for the past 15 seasons and was the Bracket Project’s Bracket Matrix Champion in 2014. His website is home to BUBBLE MATRIX – a one-stop-shop for NCAA Tournament selection analytics and criteria, with each category weighed based on recent selection committee trends. The Bubble Matrix has been a proven source for predicting the NCAA Tournament field. You can find him on Twitter at @bigunderdogblog

The Rockin’ 25 will be released during the Red Raider Outfitter Rockin’ Pregame on 101.1 The Beard and on twitter @rockin25poll in Lubbock during the College Basketball Season.