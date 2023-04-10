96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

2023 Rome River Jam: See who’s performing

April 10, 2023 1:30PM CDT
The lineup for Georgia’s 2023 Rome River Jam has been announced. 

Parker McCollumLainey WilsonBailey ZimmermanTracy LawrenceJon LangstonChase MatthewBaylee Littrell and Gavin Adcock join this year’s performance bill. 

Presented by Blue Otter Polarized, the two-day event will take place on the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds on October 21 and October 22.

Presale begins Thursday, April 13, with general sales starting on Friday, April 14.

To sign up for presale access or for more information, visit romeriverjam.com.

