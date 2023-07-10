2023 Vamos a Pescar, Let’s Go Fishing – Pre-Registering Open!

Just a reminder to Pre-Register for the 14th Annual “Vamos a Pescar, Let’s Go Fishing” Event!

IT’S FREE & FUN! We’re committed to a family fun event and to make sure to make it special! Bring all the family, and invite all your friends – just remember to register so that we can be prepared. >

When: SAVE THE DATE Sat., August 5, 2023 from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Buddy Holly Lake at N. University & Cesar Chavez Drive

No fishing license needed

Lunch is provided while it lasts

SWAG Bag for the first 500 adults, and for the first 500 kids!

Lake stocked with catfish

Register here