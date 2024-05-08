2024 Big 12 Track & Field Outdoor Championships

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech track and field team start the postseason this week beginning with the 2024 Big 12 Outdoor Championships taking place in Waco at the Clyde Hart Track and Field Stadium Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

Previous 5 Results (Men)

1st – 179 points (2023)

3rd – 118 points (2022)

5th – 85 points (2021)

1st – 164 points (2019)

1st – 165 points (2018)

Previous 5 Results (Women)

4th – 93.5 points (2023)

2nd – 162 points (2022)

3rd – 106.5 points (2021)

4th – 93 points (2019)

6th – 92 points (2018)

In The Know

The men will be attempting to win their fourth-straight overall Big 12 title and second-straight outdoor trophy (’23 indoor, ’23 outdoor, ’24 indoor). With a win this weekend, it would be the sixth Big 12 outdoor title in program history (2005, 2014, 2018, 2019, 2023). In 2018, the men claimed the title in Waco scoring 165 points.

Devin Roberson will be going for his third-straight discus title. The last time an individual won three-straight in the event was Carl Myerscough from Nebraska (2002-05). The last four of five winners have been Red Raiders – Roberson claimed the title in 2022 when he was competing for TCU.

The outdoor championships will be the season debut of Caleb Dean, who has not competed since the NCAA indoor championships in March. Terrence Jones will also open his full season when it comes to individual events.

Destiny Smith and Naomi Krebs are entered in the 100m hurdles and have both dipped under 13 seconds this year. That event has been won by Tech the last two years (Demisha Roswell). Zoe Burleson (No. 18 in the NCAA) enters the competition as the No. 2-rated discus thrower behind OU’s Paige Low (No. 13 in the NCAA).

Tech comes into the meet with the conference’s top 100m sprinters in Rosemary Chukwuma and Alyssa Colbert along with the top 5k runner in Juliet Cherubet (No. 7 in the NCAA).

–TECH–

Release Provided By Chris Duarte Texas Tech Athletics