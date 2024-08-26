96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

2024 CMA Awards: Nominees to be announced Sept. 9

August 26, 2024
The final nominees for the 58th annual CMA Awards will be announced on Sept. 9 at 7 a.m. CT. A full list of nominees will be available at cmaawards.com.

Winners will then be chosen by eligible voting CMA members in October during the final round of voting, before they’re announced on Country Music’s Biggest Night.

Hosts, performers and presenters will be revealed at a later date.

The 58th CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and the next day on Hulu.

