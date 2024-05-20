2024 Summer Reading Program at Lubbock Public Library Kicks of Wednesday

Lubbock Public Library invites you to join us for our annual Summer Reading Program from May 22-July 31. This year our theme is “Adventure Begins at Your Library!” We will have free activities for all ages, all summer long! Some of these exciting activities include crafts, storytimes, laser tag, musicians, magicians, animal shows, and many more special presenters! Plus, we are excited to be offering an incredible slate of programs just for adults, including self-defense classes, an adult comedy night, crafts, and a special adults-only lemur program!

The 2024 Summer Reading Program reading challenge is also open to all ages. Win prizes just for reading this summer! To participate in the reading challenge, visit lubbock.readsquared.com or download the READsquared App. No library card is required to participate! Registration on READsquared will open on May 22.

We are also partnering with Citibus to provide free bus rides throughout the summer to help you get to the library and explore new worlds through books! All you have to do is sign up for our Summer Reading Program on the READsquared App, and you will receive a promo code to enter in the GoPass App at checkout!

To launch our Summer Reading Program we will be having a “Nacho” Ordinary Summer Reading Kick-Off at Patterson Branch Library on Friday, May 24 from 1:30 – 3:30 PM. There will be free nachos, community resources, and fun, free activities for the whole family! We will also be hosting a Story Power Hour with a new story being read every 10 minutes! Library staff will also be onsite to help you get signed up for our Summer Reading Program on the spot! All are welcome to come join us at this exciting event. Patterson Branch Library is located at 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, please call 806-767-3300.

For a full schedule and details of our free activities, take a look at our 2024 Summer Reading Program Guide on our website or pick up a copy at your local library! For more information, visit https://ci.lubbock.tx.us/departments/library/summer-reading-2024