22nd Annual Artist Studio Tour

This project is proudly organized and made possible by the Lubbock Arts Alliance. Please lend your support to these talented artists who welcome you into their display space to view and purchase art. Allow time to visit with each artist and enjoy this annual one-of-a-kind event.

The Lubbock Artist Studio Tour is celebrating its 22nd year! This event is the biggest exposure artists can have in this city to showcase a body of their work — and it serves as a “pat on the back” for them to keep making art.

​Each location provides a mix of artists working in various mediums. You will encounter ceramics, fiber, fused glass, jewelry, miniatures, mixed media, painting, photography, sculpture, stringed instruments and wood.

There is no admission charge. You will view a wide variety of art — all for sale — in relaxed, interesting settings. Mark your calendar!