“23” is number one, and Sam Hunt celebrates by skeet shooting

Apr 5, 2022 @ 10:20am

MCA Nashville

Sam Hunt has collected another #1 song, and he’s celebrating in the most country way. 

This week, the Georgia native tops the charts with “23,” his ninth #1 single. Sam took to the great outdoors to celebrate, sharing a video on Instagram of him and some friends skeet shooting in the woods of Tennessee. 

“Thank you to everyone who helped make ’23’ a number one song this week!! We’re celebrating in TN!” the superstar writes alongside the video that shows him successfully hitting the clay target. 

“23” is the first new song Sam has released since his latest album, Southside, dropped in 2020. It features back-to-back hits “Breaking Up Was Easy in the 90s,” “Kinfolks,” “Hard to Forget” and the record-breaking smash, “Body Like a Back Road.”  

The chart success comes weeks after it was announced that Sam’s estranged wife, Hannah Fowler, has filed for divorce after five years of marriage. She is also pregnant with their first child, who is due in May.

