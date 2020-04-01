23 New Coronavirus Cases, and One Additional Death in Lubbock County
The City of Lubbock has confirmed 23 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and one additional death as of 5:00 p.m. on March 31, 2020. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 100 with two deaths.
A significant number of the new cases are associated with the ongoing outbreak at Whisperwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. The health department continues to work with regulatory agencies to ensure appropriate care is provided to residents. This afternoon, screening of 60 individuals at the Whisperwood facility was completed.
In addition to the reported Lubbock cases, the Texas Department of State Health Services is reporting additional cases on the South Plains including Hockley County (7), Terry County (4), Gaines County (1), Hale County (1) and Lynn (2). The City of Lubbock Health Department and other response agencies are prepared and have employed standard response plans designed to address and resolve public health issues. The Department will continue monitoring individuals as indicated by the CDC. The Department’s disease surveillance team will continue working diligently to ensure the public remains at a low risk of contracting COVID-19.
The City of Lubbock Health Department and our health care partners will continue to monitor COVID-19 in the Lubbock area to prepare for the possibility of more local cases. Please continue to follow proper hygiene recommendations and social distancing practices.
Lubbock Coronavirus Cases
As of March 31, 2020 5:00 pm
Lubbock Case Information
|Report Date
|Age
|Exposure
|County of Residence
|Investigation Status
|3/17/2020
|20-29
|Travel out of country
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/18/2020
|40-49
|Travel out of country
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/20/2020
|30-39
|Travel out of country
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/20/2020
|20-29
|Community Acquired
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/21/2020
|40-49
|Travel out of country
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/21/2020
|40-49
|Exposure to known case
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/21/2020
|50-59
|Community Acquired
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/21/2020
|20-29
|Exposure to known case
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/22/2020
|70-79
|Exposure to known case
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/22/2020
|20-29
|Exposure to known case
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/24/2020
|40-49
|Exposure to known case
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/24/2020
|30-39
|Community Acquired
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/24/2020
|10-19
|Exposure to known case
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/24/2020
|50-59
|Exposure to known case
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/25/2020
|40-49
|Exposure to known case
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/25/2020
|40-49
|Nursing Home
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/25/2020
|10-19
|Domestic Travel
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/25/2020
|30-39
|Community Acquired
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/25/2020
|40-49
|Travel out of country
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/26/2020
|20-29
|Community Acquired
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/26/2020
|20-29
|Community Acquired
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/26/2020
|70-79
|Exposure to known case
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/26/2020
|40-49
|Domestic Travel
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/27/2020
|20-29
|Nursing Home
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/27/2020
|10-19
|Domestic Travel
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/27/2020
|30-39
|Nursing Home
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/27/2020
|20-29
|Nursing Home
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/27/2020
|30-39
|Nursing Home
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/27/2020
|60-69
|Nursing Home
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/27/2020
|40-49
|Nursing Home
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/27/2020
|20-29
|Nursing Home
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/28/2020
|60-69
|Nursing Home
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/28/2020
|50-59
|Nursing Home
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/28/2020
|20-29
|Community Acquired
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/28/2020
|30-39
|Exposure to known case
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/28/2020
|20-29
|Nursing Home
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/28/2020
|30-39
|Nursing Home
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/28/2020
|70-79
|Nursing Home
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/28/2020
|60-69
|Domestic Travel
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/28/2020
|30-39
|Exposure to known case
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/28/2020
|60-69
|Exposure to known case
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/29/2020
|30-39
|Exposure to known case
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/29/2020
|20-29
|Nursing Home
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/29/2020
|30-39
|Community Acquired
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/29/2020
|50-59
|Community Acquired
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/29/2020
|10-19
|Exposure to known case
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/29/2020
|50-59
|Nursing Home
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/29/2020
|30-39
|Nursing Home
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/29/2020
|40-49
|Exposure to known case
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/29/2020
|20-29
|Community Acquired
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/29/2020
|20-29
|Community Acquired
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/30/2020
|80-89
|Nursing Home
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/30/2020
|50-59
|Nursing Home
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/30/2020
|40-49
|Community Acquired
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/30/2020
|20-29
|Nursing Home
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/30/2020
|70-79
|Community Acquired
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/30/2020
|20-29
|Community Acquired
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/30/2020
|40-49
|Community Acquired
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/30/2020
|50-59
|Nursing Home
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/30/2020
|50-59
|Community Acquired
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/30/2020
|70-79
|Nursing Home
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/30/2020
|60-69
|Community Acquired
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/30/2020
|40-49
|International Travel
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/30/2020
|80-89
|Nursing Home
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/30/2020
|60-69
|Nursing Home
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/30/2020
|60-69
|Nursing Home
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/30/2020
|70-79
|Nursing Home
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/30/2020
|50-59
|Nursing Home
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/30/2020
|70-79
|Nursing Home
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/30/2020
|80-89
|Nursing Home
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/30/2020
|70-79
|Nursing Home
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/30/2020
|80-89
|Nursing Home
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/30/2020
|70-79
|Nursing Home
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/30/2020
|70-79
|Nursing Home
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/30/2020
|70-79
|Nursing Home
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/30/2020
|70-79
|Nursing Home
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/30/2020
|60-69
|Exposure to known case
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/31/2020
|80-89
|Community Acquired
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/31/2020
|20-29
|Community Acquired
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/31/2020
|20-29
|Nursing Home
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/31/2020
|90+
|Nursing Home
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/31/2020
|50-59
|under investigation
|Lubbock
|Under Investigation
|3/31/2020
|20-29
|Exposure to known Case
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/31/2020
|20-29
|under investigation
|Lubbock
|Under Investigation
|3/31/2020
|40-49
|under investigation
|Lubbock
|Under Investigation
|3/31/2020
|50-59
|Nursing Home
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/31/2020
|50-59
|under investigation
|Lubbock
|Under Investigation
|3/31/2020
|60-69
|under investigation
|Lubbock
|Under Investigation
|3/31/2020
|60-69
|under investigation
|Lubbock
|Under Investigation
|3/31/2020
|40-49
|under investigation
|Lubbock
|Under Investigation
|3/31/2020
|10-19
|under investigation
|Lubbock
|Under investigation
|3/31/2020
|40-49
|Nursing Home
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/31/2020
|20-29
|under investigation
|Lubbock
|Under investigation
|3/31/2020
|40-49
|Nursing Home
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/31/2020
|50-59
|Nursing Home
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/31/2020
|40-49
|Nursing Home
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/31/2020
|30-39
|Nursing Home
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/31/2020
|30-39
|under investigation
|Lubbock
|Under investigation
|3/31/2020
|30-39
|under investigation
|Lubbock
|Under investigation
|3/31/2020
|30-39
|Nursing Home
|Lubbock
|Complete
|Total Cases for Lubbock County: 100
Out of Jurisdiction Investigations
|
|Report Date
|Age
|Exposure
|County of Residence
|Investigation Status
|
|March 17
|Over 60
|Travel out of state
|Hockley
|Complete
|Case was previously included in the Lubbock count but was removed on 03/21/2020.