      Breaking News
23 New Coronavirus Cases, and One Additional Death in Lubbock County

23 New Coronavirus Cases, and One Additional Death in Lubbock County

Mar 31, 2020 @ 7:43pm

The City of Lubbock has confirmed 23 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and one additional death as of 5:00 p.m. on March 31, 2020. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 100 with two deaths.

A significant number of the new cases are associated with the ongoing outbreak at Whisperwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.  The health department continues to work with regulatory agencies to ensure appropriate care is provided to residents.  This afternoon, screening of 60 individuals at the Whisperwood facility was completed.

 

In addition to the reported Lubbock cases, the Texas Department of State Health Services is reporting additional cases on the South Plains including Hockley County (7), Terry County (4), Gaines County (1), Hale County (1) and Lynn (2). The City of Lubbock Health Department and other response agencies are prepared and have employed standard response plans designed to address and resolve public health issues. The Department will continue monitoring individuals as indicated by the CDC. The Department’s disease surveillance team will continue working diligently to ensure the public remains at a low risk of contracting COVID-19.

The City of Lubbock Health Department and our health care partners will continue to monitor COVID-19 in the Lubbock area to prepare for the possibility of more local cases. Please continue to follow proper hygiene recommendations and social distancing practices.

Lubbock Coronavirus Cases

As of March 31, 2020 5:00 pm

 

 

 

Lubbock Case Information

Report Date Age Exposure County of Residence Investigation Status
3/17/2020 20-29 Travel out of country Lubbock Complete
3/18/2020 40-49 Travel out of country Lubbock Complete
3/20/2020 30-39 Travel out of country Lubbock Complete
3/20/2020 20-29 Community Acquired Lubbock Complete
3/21/2020 40-49 Travel out of country Lubbock Complete
3/21/2020 40-49 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete
3/21/2020 50-59 Community Acquired Lubbock Complete
3/21/2020 20-29 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete
3/22/2020 70-79 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete
3/22/2020 20-29 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete
3/24/2020 40-49 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete
3/24/2020 30-39 Community Acquired Lubbock Complete
3/24/2020 10-19 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete
3/24/2020 50-59 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete
3/25/2020 40-49 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete
3/25/2020 40-49 Nursing Home Lubbock Complete
3/25/2020 10-19 Domestic Travel Lubbock Complete
3/25/2020 30-39 Community Acquired Lubbock Complete
3/25/2020 40-49 Travel out of country Lubbock Complete
3/26/2020 20-29 Community Acquired Lubbock Complete
3/26/2020 20-29 Community Acquired Lubbock Complete
3/26/2020 70-79 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete
3/26/2020 40-49 Domestic Travel Lubbock Complete
3/27/2020 20-29 Nursing Home Lubbock Complete
3/27/2020 10-19 Domestic Travel Lubbock Complete
3/27/2020 30-39 Nursing Home Lubbock Complete
3/27/2020 20-29 Nursing Home Lubbock Complete
3/27/2020 30-39 Nursing Home Lubbock Complete
3/27/2020 60-69 Nursing Home Lubbock Complete
3/27/2020 40-49 Nursing Home Lubbock Complete
3/27/2020 20-29 Nursing Home Lubbock Complete
3/28/2020 60-69 Nursing Home Lubbock Complete
3/28/2020 50-59 Nursing Home Lubbock Complete
3/28/2020 20-29 Community Acquired Lubbock Complete
3/28/2020 30-39 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete
3/28/2020 20-29 Nursing Home Lubbock Complete
3/28/2020 30-39 Nursing Home Lubbock Complete
3/28/2020 70-79 Nursing Home Lubbock Complete
3/28/2020 60-69 Domestic Travel Lubbock Complete
3/28/2020 30-39 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete
3/28/2020 60-69 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete
3/29/2020 30-39 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete
3/29/2020 20-29 Nursing Home Lubbock Complete
3/29/2020 30-39 Community Acquired Lubbock Complete
3/29/2020 50-59 Community Acquired Lubbock Complete
3/29/2020 10-19 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete
3/29/2020 50-59 Nursing Home Lubbock Complete
3/29/2020 30-39 Nursing Home Lubbock Complete
3/29/2020 40-49 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete
3/29/2020 20-29 Community Acquired Lubbock Complete
3/29/2020 20-29 Community Acquired Lubbock Complete
3/30/2020 80-89 Nursing Home Lubbock Complete
3/30/2020 50-59 Nursing Home Lubbock Complete
3/30/2020 40-49 Community Acquired Lubbock Complete
3/30/2020 20-29 Nursing Home Lubbock Complete
3/30/2020 70-79 Community Acquired Lubbock Complete
3/30/2020 20-29 Community Acquired Lubbock Complete
3/30/2020 40-49 Community Acquired Lubbock Complete
3/30/2020 50-59 Nursing Home Lubbock Complete
3/30/2020 50-59 Community Acquired Lubbock Complete
3/30/2020 70-79 Nursing Home Lubbock Complete
3/30/2020 60-69 Community Acquired Lubbock Complete
3/30/2020 40-49 International Travel Lubbock Complete
3/30/2020 80-89 Nursing Home Lubbock Complete
3/30/2020 60-69 Nursing Home Lubbock Complete
3/30/2020 60-69 Nursing Home Lubbock Complete
3/30/2020 70-79 Nursing Home Lubbock Complete
3/30/2020 50-59 Nursing Home Lubbock Complete
3/30/2020 70-79 Nursing Home Lubbock Complete
3/30/2020 80-89 Nursing Home Lubbock Complete
3/30/2020 70-79 Nursing Home Lubbock Complete
3/30/2020 80-89 Nursing Home Lubbock Complete
3/30/2020 70-79 Nursing Home Lubbock Complete
3/30/2020 70-79 Nursing Home Lubbock Complete
3/30/2020 70-79 Nursing Home Lubbock Complete
3/30/2020 70-79 Nursing Home Lubbock Complete
3/30/2020 60-69 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete
3/31/2020 80-89 Community Acquired Lubbock Complete
3/31/2020 20-29 Community Acquired Lubbock Complete
3/31/2020 20-29 Nursing Home Lubbock Complete
3/31/2020 90+ Nursing Home Lubbock Complete
3/31/2020 50-59 under investigation Lubbock Under Investigation
3/31/2020 20-29 Exposure to known Case Lubbock Complete
3/31/2020 20-29 under investigation Lubbock Under Investigation
3/31/2020 40-49 under investigation Lubbock Under Investigation
3/31/2020 50-59 Nursing Home Lubbock Complete
3/31/2020 50-59 under investigation Lubbock Under Investigation
3/31/2020 60-69 under investigation Lubbock Under Investigation
3/31/2020 60-69 under investigation Lubbock Under Investigation
3/31/2020 40-49 under investigation Lubbock Under Investigation
3/31/2020 10-19 under investigation Lubbock Under investigation
3/31/2020 40-49 Nursing Home Lubbock Complete
3/31/2020 20-29 under investigation Lubbock Under investigation
3/31/2020 40-49 Nursing Home Lubbock Complete
3/31/2020 50-59 Nursing Home Lubbock Complete
3/31/2020 40-49 Nursing Home Lubbock Complete
3/31/2020 30-39 Nursing Home Lubbock Complete
3/31/2020 30-39 under investigation Lubbock Under investigation
3/31/2020 30-39 under investigation Lubbock Under investigation
3/31/2020 30-39 Nursing Home Lubbock Complete
Total Cases for Lubbock County: 100

 

 

 

Out of Jurisdiction Investigations

  Report Date Age Exposure County of Residence Investigation Status
March 17 Over 60 Travel out of state Hockley Complete
Case was previously included in the Lubbock count but was removed on 03/21/2020.
TAGS
963KLLL Coronavirus COVID-19 death KLLL Lubbock new cases
You May Also Like
Get Hired! Work with Us!
For the One That Got Away: Country Music's Greatest Heartbreak Songs
Team KLLL
Lubbock Arts & Entertainment Kerns Style / Science Spectrum Calendar
Saying Goodbye to Our Friend... R.I.P. Kelli
Recent JMM Podcasts