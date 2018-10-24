27th Annual – Feed a Friend…It’s as Easy as Pie Fundraiser

For the 27th consecutive year, Lubbock Meals on Wheels is partnering with Mrs. Smith’s, United Supermarkets, KAMC, and KLBK, for the “Feed a Friend – It’s as Easy as Pie” fundraiser. This year’s fundraiser will take place from November 9 – November 18. For a $5 donation to Lubbock Meals on Wheels, participants will receive a coupon for a free Mrs. Smith’s pie. Varieties include: homestyle apple, dutch apple, cherry, pumpkin, very berry, sweet potato, and peach. This is Lubbock Meals on Wheels’ second largest fundraiser of the year. Our goal is $70,000 this year. Donations can be made at any Lubbock area United Supermarkets, Market Streets, Amigos, or at the Lubbock Meals on Wheels’ office, 2304-34th. The 27th Annual Easy as Pie kicks-off with a pie eating contest at the United Supermarket located at 128th & Indiana on November 9th at Noon. Local celebrities will participate in the contest which will be aired live on the KAMC and KLBK Noon newscasts. Will this be the year Mudflap wins?

Lubbock Meals on Wheels serves hot, nutritious meals to over 800 homebound, elderly, and disabled people each weekday, totaling over 200,000 meals annually. We help people remain at home, well fed, and independent. LMOW depends solely on the Lubbock community for financial support. We receive no government funding, nor are we a United Way funded agency. Over 1,500 volunteers and 15 staff members carry out the mission of Lubbock Meals on Wheels.

WHAT: Feed a Friend-It’s as Easy as Pie

WHEN: November 9-18, 2018

WHERE: Donations can be made at Lubbock United Supermarkets, Market Streets, and Amigos (through the cashier, at the customer service counter, or to the Lubbock Meals on Wheels’ volunteer in the store). Donations can also be made at Lubbock Meals on Wheels’ office, 2304-34th Street.

HOW: For a $5 donation to Lubbock Meals on Wheels, donors will receive a coupon for a free Mrs. Smith’s pie. Coupons are redeemable at Lubbock United Supermarkets, Market Streets, and Amigos through December 7, 2018.

Thank you very much for your continued support of Lubbock Meals on Wheels. For more information, please email or call Mary Gerlach or Brittainy Klemme. mary@lubbockmow.org or brittainy@lubbockmow.org (806)792-7971.