ABOUT THE AWARD

The YWCA of Lubbock proudly counts Women of Excellence as one of its annual projects, recognizing and honoring women in our community who have achieved excellence in their careers or professions and whose contributions to business, industry, organizations, and the community are crucial to the success of the same.

Since 1989, Women of Excellence award recipients have been inspiring others in Lubbock not only with their professional achievements but also with the work they do for others. By promoting women as leaders in Lubbock, the YWCA strives to empower women and their families in order to establish strong role models for future generations of young women.

Including this year’s ten award recipients, the YWCA has honored 263 extraordinary women in the 31 years of the event. The YWCA has now honored five women with the Jane O. Burns Award and six have received the Mary Nell Strong Community Service Award.

The YWCA of Lubbock

31st Annual Women of Excellence 2019

Time: 6:00pm

Lubbock Memorial Civic Center

1501 Mac Davis Lane

Tickets: $125.00 for individual ticket; Table of 8, $1,000.00 To purchase a ticket or make a donation please click here

For additional information, tickets & sponsorship opportunities please go to www.ywcalubbock.org or call 806.776.9723.

This year’s recipients include:

Melissa Collier, Business

JoAnn Long, Education

Karen Thornton, Education

Annette Sobel, Government

Rebecca Giest, Medicine

Brandi Cantrell, Religion

Lisa Ann Gittner, Science

Melinda Schalow, Social Justice

Gabriella Ghandour, Youth Leadership

Terri Duncan, Mary Nell Strong Community Service