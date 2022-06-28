32nd Annual Fourth on Broadway Finalizing Annual Festivities

The finishing touches are being put on the 2022 Fourth on Broadway. From kick-off concerts to the final fireworks, this is the do-not-miss event of the summer.
July 1: Raza on the Plaza, hosted by Magic 106.5 at Cooks Garage, features Erick y su Grupo Massore, Ram Herrera and Sunny Sauceda.
July 3: The Randy Rogers and Wade Bowen “Hold My Beer and Watch This” tour is July 3 at Cooks Garage.
July 4:
Parking Information:
All of the day’s events and information are available at broadwayfestivals.com
Find more information on the 32nd Annual Fourth on Broadway at www.broadwayfestivals.com and also on Facebook and Instagram.