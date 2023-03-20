33rd Annual Fourth on Broadway Brings Full Day of Family Fun

For more than three decades, Fourth on Broadway at Mackenzie Park has been an event that Lubbock and the entire region look forward to year after year. Since its humble beginnings by a committee of downtown churches in 1991, the event has become a go-to summer celebration for thousands of West Texans.

The events take place July 4, with this year’s theme “United We Sing.”

The day steps off with the Bolton Oil parade at 9 a.m., beginning at Avenue M and Broadway, heading east and turning north into Mackenzie Park on Canyon Lakes Drive. Parade-goers can see the parade live on Broadway and in Mackenzie Park. Those who can’t make it to the event can watch it by live-stream on KLBK-TV.

Parade applications are NOW open; sign up for early-bird pricing by May 5. Cash prizes go to the best floats in both commercial and non-commercial categories.

After the parade, the Reliant Picnic in the Park offers a complete day of events and music. Activities include concerts on several stages in the Cool Zone that keeps Mackenzie Park refreshed and popping all day.

The Caprock Cardiovascular Center Kids Area will be open and available throughout the day featuring free activities such as water slides, a mechanical bull, an obstacle course, a spider climber, a petting zoo and much more.

The annual Youth Fishing Tournament hosted by Cabela’s starts around 10:30 a.m., with a weigh-in at 4 p.m. The lake will be stocked with catfish of all sizes, entry is free in three different age groups (13-18, 8-12, and 7 and under. Prizes will be awarded in each age group for largest fish, smallest fish and most fish. Pre-register here.

The River Smith’s eating contests start at 5 p.m. in the following categories: Adult Catfish, Adult Cobbler, Kid’s Catfish and Kid’s Cobbler. Prizes will be awarded, and entry is free; pre-register here.

The Gorilla Law Firm Evening Concert, starting at 7 p.m., features an array of legendary and current West Texas stars. Many of the performers will be backed by the multifaceted Caldwell Collective band and singers. The concert will be produced in the heart of the beautiful Mackenzie Park area. Capping off this year’s Independence Day celebration will be the spectacular United Supermarkets Fireworks Extravaganza, beginning at 10 p.m., synchronized to classic and contemporary patriotic music.

Hundreds of volunteers are also needed to help the event run smoothly. Areas requiring volunteers include parking lot attendants, photographers, information booths and data collection. They also are needed to work many other areas throughout the event. Perks include t-shirts, food and parking. Community service organizations, church groups, employee units, families and all others are encouraged to sign up early.

For updates and to learn more about this year’s 4th of July events at Mackenzie Park, or to sign up to participate in the various events, visit www.broadwayfestivals.com or call 806-749-2929.