34th Annual Mayors’ Beans & Cornbread Luncheon Next Friday

On Friday, March 3, Lubbock Mayor Tray Payne will attend his first Mayors’ Beans & Cornbread Luncheon, hosted by the Mayors of the South Plains area and benefitting Hospice of Lubbock.

This year’s 34th Annual lunch will be a hybrid in-person and drive-thru event at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

The annual Mayors’ Beans & Cornbread Luncheon is Hospice of Lubbock’s opportunity to raise funds to provide free hospice care to the unfunded and underfunded in 19 counties in our region.

For $20, each guest will receive a full plate of beans and cornbread, along with all the fixings. Attendees will also be entered into a drawing for prizes. Tickets can be purchased online HERE or by calling Hospice of Lubbock (806)795-2751 or the Covenant Health Foundation at (806)725-6089.