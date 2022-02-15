37th Annual Sausage Lovers Festival in Levelland at St. Michael Catholic Church Feb 27th

St. Michael Catholic Church in Levelland will host its 37th Annual Sausage Lovers Festival Sunday, Feb. 27 in the parish hall at 318 E. Washington St.
The sausage festival, cancelled last year because of the pandemic, features a parish-prepared meal featuring homemade German-style sausage and all the trimmings, including dessert and a drink for $12 for adults and $6 for children six and under. The meal will be served as dine-in or carry-out from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Eddie Trevino, chairman of this year’s event, said the festival has evolved from a church festival to a community event.
“Even after 36 years, there is still passion for the sausage festival. People talk about it and ask about when it is each year because they are out of sausage or they are looking forward to attending,” said Trevino. “It is a community-wide tradition. Everyone is invited,” he says.
The menu for the meal includes homemade German-style link sausage, German potato salad, sauerkraut, green beans, fresh rolls and dessert.
The sausage is prepared using a 100-year-old recipe that belongs to the Kahlich family of Smyer. For more than 20 years, the late Albert Kahlich prepared the seasoning ingredients from his family’s recipe. It has been passed on to his son, Greg, who continues the tradition that has made the sausage prepared by St. Michael parishioners a favorite.
Parishioners are planning to prepare 3,000 lbs. of German-style link sausage that will be sold in bulk for $8 per pound beginning Saturday, Feb. 26 and during the festival. A limited amount of breakfast and jalapeno sausage will be prepared and available for sale.
In addition to the dinner, live and silent auctions will be held beginning at 1 p.m. in the Parish Hall. Fresh baked goods will be available for purchase.
At the conclusion of the festival, a drawing will be held for a 2021 Ford Bronco Sport from Smith Auto Family Levelland.
For information, contact the St. Michael Parish Office at 806-894-2268.