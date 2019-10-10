      Weather Alert

$3G ‘Jesus Shoes’ Filled With Holy Water Sell Out Within Minutes

Oct 10, 2019 @ 9:23am
MSCHF, a Brooklyn-based label, released less than a dozen of all-white Nike Air Max 97s, injected them with holy water from the Jordan River, called them Jesus Shoes and sold them out in minutes at $3,000 a pair.

The Bible verse Matthew 14:25 is also on the shoes, along with a drop of blood, representing the blood of Jesus, as well as an angel.

The insoles are frankincense-scented, and the laces have a crucifix threaded within them.

Currently, there are no plans to produce more.

Would you pay $3,000 for Jesus Shoes?

