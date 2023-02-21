96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

41st Annual State of the City Address to be Held February 28

February 21, 2023 10:00AM CST
Getty Images

The 41st Annual State of the City Address hosted by the Lubbock Apartment Association will be Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.

Please join us as Lubbock Mayor Tray Payne makes his inaugural address where he will discuss the city’s accomplishments of the previous year, current priorities, and the vision and goals for the community in the year to come.

Please visit the Lubbock Apartment Association’s Website at laamembers.com to buy seats or table sponsorships.

The Lubbock Apartment Association will donate a portion of the proceeds from the State of the City event to a local charity. As is tradition, the Mayor of Lubbock chooses the charity, and this year Mayor Payne and his wife Heidi selected Lubbock Meals on Wheels.

