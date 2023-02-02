96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

41st Annual State of the City Address to be Held February 28

February 2, 2023 11:51AM CST
Share
41st Annual State of the City Address to be Held February 28
Getty Images

The 41st Annual State of the City Address hosted by the Lubbock Apartment Association will be Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.

Please join us as Lubbock Mayor Tray Payne makes his inaugural address where he will discuss the city’s accomplishments of the previous year, current priorities, and the vision and goals for the community in the year to come.

Please visit the Lubbock Apartment Association’s Website at laamembers.com to buy seats or table sponsorships.

The Lubbock Apartment Association will donate a portion of the proceeds from the State of the City event to a local charity. As is tradition, the Mayor of Lubbock chooses the charity, and this year Mayor Payne and his wife Heidi selected Lubbock Meals on Wheels.

More about:
963 KLLL
KLLL
Live Local Lubbock
Lubbock

Recently Played

That SummerGarth Brooks
3:43pm
Country OnLuke Bryan
3:40pm
Going Going GoneLuke Combs
3:37pm
Wanna Be That SongBrett Eldredge
3:33pm
No BodyBlake Shelton
3:26pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Blake Shelton’s New Multilevel Experience Breaks Ground On The Las Vegas Strip
2

Garth Brooks Wants To Make Scalping Illegal
3

Toadzilla - You Have Got To Be Kidding Me
4

Luke Combs Teases Fans W/ New Album Cover Artwork
5

Valentine's Day Gift Ideas 2023: What To Buy Your Partner This Year