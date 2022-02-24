“The airport terminal building was dedicated on April 2,1976… many things have changed since then, including the invention of luggage on wheels.”
Director of Aviation Kelly Campbell.
Through seven phases of construction the airport has replaced essential systems in plumbing & roofing while improving the flow of passengers in the building. While accomplishing all of these goals the interior was updated.
“A passenger can now walk to the ticket counter, check their bag and proceed to checkpoint in a nice, open space.” she said.
They have added three family restrooms and a new space for nursing mothers. Even Fido got help with a improved service animal potty.
See the photos from the tour provided to the media post ribbon cutting.