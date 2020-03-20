      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

5 Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus in Lubbock

Mar 20, 2020 @ 6:31pm

Mayor Pope announced there is 5 CONFIRMED cases of COVID-19 in Lubbock.

“Spring Break doesn’t mean OUTBREAK” – Mayor Dan Pope

POTENTIAL community exposure locations:

All low risk from March 16, from 9:30 to 11 A include :

Hobby Lobby on 76th St

Market Street on 19th and Quaker

Walmart on Frankford and Loop 289

Dollar General on 34th St. between 2 and 3 p.m.

Mayor has updated the executive order that brings the city in compliance with the governors order.

This order does not mean sheltering in place.

Dr. Cook, “If you don’t feel well, he stresses to isolate ones self. Says to call your doctor and not to go to directly to the hospital.”

 

