5 Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus in Lubbock
Mayor Pope announced there is 5 CONFIRMED cases of COVID-19 in Lubbock.
“Spring Break doesn’t mean OUTBREAK” – Mayor Dan Pope
POTENTIAL community exposure locations:
All low risk from March 16, from 9:30 to 11 A include :
Hobby Lobby on 76th St
Market Street on 19th and Quaker
Walmart on Frankford and Loop 289
Dollar General on 34th St. between 2 and 3 p.m.
Mayor has updated the executive order that brings the city in compliance with the governors order.
This order does not mean sheltering in place.
Dr. Cook, “If you don’t feel well, he stresses to isolate ones self. Says to call your doctor and not to go to directly to the hospital.”