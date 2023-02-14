96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

February 14, 2023 12:25PM CST
Try something new with Lubbock’s 509 Drink Shop! Here one can enjoy a plant-based energy drink, fruit drink, tea, coffee, hot chocolate, and more! Try the Frozen Horchata,  Sunshine Punch, or The Red Raider.

Plus, one can save the spill and order a fruit water in a secure, ready-to-go bottle. Don’t forget to add the lemonade!

For more check out 509 Drink Shop’s Facebook page here and their Instagram here.

Lubbock’s 509 Drink Shop is located at 6301 82nd street.

