53rd Annual CMA Awards: The Winners

Mark Seliger/ABC
Here are the winners of the 53rd Annual CMA Awards, handed out Wednesday night in Nashville:
Entertainer of the Year
Garth Brooks
Album of the Year
Girl, Maren Morris
Single of the Year
“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton
Song of the Year
“Beautiful Crazy,” co-written by Luke Combs, Wyatt Durrette, Robert Williford, recorded by Luke Combs
Male Vocalist of the Year
Luke Combs
Female Vocalist of the Year
Kacey Musgraves
New Artist of the Year
Ashley McBryde
Vocal Duo of the Year
Dan + Shay
Vocal Group of the Year
Old Dominion
Music Video of the Year
“Rainbow,” Kacey Musgraves
Musical Event of the Year
“Old Town Road (Remix),” Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus
Musician of the Year
Jenee Fleenor
