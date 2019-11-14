      Weather Alert

53rd Annual CMA Awards: The Winners

Nov 13, 2019 @ 10:42pm

Here are the winners of the 53rd Annual CMA Awards, handed out Wednesday night in Nashville:

Entertainer of the Year
Garth Brooks

Album of the Year
Girl, Maren Morris

Single of the Year
“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton

Song of the Year
“Beautiful Crazy,” co-written by Luke Combs, Wyatt Durrette, Robert Williford, recorded by Luke Combs

Male Vocalist of the Year
Luke Combs

Female Vocalist of the Year
Kacey Musgraves

New Artist of the Year
Ashley McBryde

Vocal Duo of the Year
Dan + Shay

Vocal Group of the Year
Old Dominion

Music Video of the Year
“Rainbow,” Kacey Musgraves

Musical Event of the Year
“Old Town Road (Remix),” Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus

Musician of the Year
Jenee Fleenor

