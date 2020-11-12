      Weather Alert

54th Annual CMA Awards: The Winners

Nov 12, 2020 @ 5:00am

CMA/ABC

The biggest names in country music were honored at the 54th annual Country Music Association Awards Wednesday night.

Here is the complete list of the 2020 CMA Award winners and nominees:

Entertainer of the Year
Eric Church

Album of the Year
“What You See Is What You Get” – Luke Combs

Female Vocalist of the Year
Maren Morris

Male Vocalist of the Year
Luke Combs

Musical Event of the Year
“I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

Music Video of the Year
“Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert

New Artist of the Year
Morgan Wallen

 

