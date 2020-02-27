55th ACM Awards noms announced; Thomas Rhett & Luke Combs first-time Entertainer of the Year nominees
Academy of Country MusicThe 55th Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted for the first time by Keith Urban, will be handed out Sunday, April 5 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and broadcast live on CBS.
The nominees were announced Thursday morning via the ACM’s Twitter:
Video of the Year
“10,000 Hours” — Dan + Shay featuring Justin Beiber
“God’s Country” — Blake Shelton
“One Man Band” — Old Dominion
“Remember You Young” — Thomas Rhett
“Sugar Coat” — Little Big Town
Songwriter of the Year
Ashley Gorley
HARDY
Hillary Lindsey
Shane McAnally
Josh Osborne
Music Event of the Year
“10,000 Hours” — Dan + Shay featuring Justin Beiber
“Dive Bar” — Garth Brooks featuring Blake Shelton
“Fooled Around and Fell in Love” — Miranda Lambert featuring Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack, and Elle King
“Old Town Road” — Lil Was X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
“What Happens in a Small Town” — Brantley Gilbert featuring Lindsey Ell
Single of the Year
“God’s Country” — Blake Shelton
“One Man Band” — Old Dominion
“Rainbow” — Kacey Musgraves
“Rumor” — Lee Brice
“What If I Never Get over You” — Lady Antebellum
Song of the Year
“10,000 Hours” — Dan + Shay featuring Justin Beiber
“Girl Goin’ Nowhere” — Ashley McBryde
“God’s Country” — Blake Shelton
“One Man Band” — Old Dominion
“Some of It” — Eric Church
Album of the Year
Center Point Road — Thomas Rhett
GIRL — Maren Morris
Heartache Medication — Jon Pardi
What You See Is What You Get — Luke Combs
Wildcard — Miranda Lambert
Group of the Year
Lady Antebellum
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
The Highwomen
Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
New Female Artist of the Year
Ingrid Andress
Gabby Barrett
Lindsey Ell
Caylee Hammack
Tenille Townes
New Male Artist of the Year
Jordan Davis
Russell Dickerson
Riley Green
Cody Johnson
Morgan Wallen
Female Artist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Male Artist of the Year
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Entertainer of the Year
Luke Bryan
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Carrie Underwood
