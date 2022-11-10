56th annual CMA Awards: The winners

ABC/CMAs

The biggest names in country music were honored at the 56th annual Country Music Association Awards Wednesday night.

Here is the complete list of the 2022 CMA Award winners:

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Combs

Female Vocalist of the Year

Lainey Wilson

Male Vocalist of the Year

Chris Stapleton

Single of the Year

“’Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson

Album of the Year

Growin’ Up – Luke Combs

Song of the Year

“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis (songwriters Jacob Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins and Matt Jenkins)

Vocal Group of the Year

Old Dominion

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brothers Osborne

New Artist of the Year

Lainey Wilson

Musical Event of the Year

“Never Wanted to Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Music Video of the Year

“’Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson

Musician of the Year

Jenee Fleenor, fiddle

Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award

Alan Jackson

