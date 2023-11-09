57th annual CMA Awards: The winners
The biggest names in country music were honored at the 57th annual Country Music Association Awards Wednesday night, hosted once again by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning.
Here is the complete list of winners:
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Lainey Wilson
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
“Fast Car,” Luke Combs
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Bell Bottom Country, Lainey Wilson
SONG OF THE YEAR
“Fast Car”
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Lainey Wilson
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Chris Stapleton
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
Old Dominion
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
Brothers Osborne
MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
“wait in the truck,” HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson)
MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR
Jenee Fleenor
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
“wait in the truck,” HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson)
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Jelly Roll
