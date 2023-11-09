96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

57th annual CMA Awards: The winners

November 8, 2023 10:08PM CST
The biggest names in country music were honored at the 57th annual Country Music Association Awards Wednesday night, hosted once again by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning.

Here is the complete list of winners:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Lainey Wilson

SINGLE OF THE YEAR
“Fast Car,” Luke Combs

ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Bell Bottom Country, Lainey Wilson

SONG OF THE YEAR
“Fast Car”

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Lainey Wilson

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Chris Stapleton

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
Old Dominion

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
Brothers Osborne

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
“wait in the truck,” HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson)

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR
Jenee Fleenor

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
“wait in the truck,” HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson)

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Jelly Roll

