6 Ways to Achieve Your Fitness Goals This Year
December 28, 2022 9:11AM CST
Fit female doing intense core workout in gym. Young muscular woman doing core exercise on fitness mat in health club.
The new year will undoubtedly inspire people to focus on their health. However, it can be hard to stick to your goals long-term. According to experts with Good Housekeeping, these are ways to stick to your fitness goals in 2023:
- 1) Identify why a goal is hard to stick to
- 2) Think critically about how you reach a goal with a realistic timeline and manageable steps
- 3) Track your progress
- 4) Optimize your surroundings, so your environment makes fitness more accessible
- 5) Acknowledge the effort
- 6) Do what moves you, meaning doing activities that you enjoy and feel less like a chore
