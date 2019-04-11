600 Million Birds Are Killed Each Year ……By Skyscrappers

While they may be architectural marvels, U.S. skyscrapers are responsible for a whopping 600 million deaths every year, a new study indicates. The victims of the brick-and-mortar monstrosities? Birds.

Chicago, Houston and Dallas lead the country in deadly skyscrapers, which claim the lives of birds when they accidentally fly into them, a study by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology has determined. Researchers believe the artificial lights that illuminate the buildings cause the birds to become disoriented, causing them to crash into glass windows.

“Chicago, Houston, and Dallas are uniquely positioned in the heart of North America’s most trafficked aerial corridors,” says Kyle Horton, the study’s lead author. “This, in combination with being some of the largest cities in the U.S., make them a serious threat to the passage of migrants, regardless of season.”