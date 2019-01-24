6th Annual Robert Burns Supper

What’s Happening In Lubbock

Texas Tech University Office of International Affairs

Sixth Annual Robert Burns Supper

6:00pm – 10:00pm

ICC Hall of Nations

601 Indiana Avenue

Tickets: www.selectaseatlubbock.com 806.770.2000 or any select-a-seat outlet center. Tickets are $68.75 per person. *event is for ages 21 and over only*



A celebration highlighting Scottish heritage and the legacy of Scottish Poet Laureate, Robert Burns. Traditional Scottish attire is encouraged for this event.

Doors open at 6:00pm and dinner begins at 6:30pm with “Piping in the Haggis” and “The Selkirk Grace.”

Activities include: prime rib dinner, samples of Scotch whiskey, readings from the poems of Robert Burns, storytelling, and traditional Scottish music performances by Ed Miller, Scooter Muse, and Jill Chambless.