6th Annual Robert Burns Supper

Texas Tech University Office of International Affairs
Sixth Annual Robert Burns Supper
6:00pm – 10:00pm
ICC Hall of Nations
601 Indiana Avenue
Tickets: www.selectaseatlubbock.com 806.770.2000 or any select-a-seat outlet center.  Tickets are $68.75 per person.  *event is for ages 21 and over only*


A celebration highlighting Scottish heritage and the legacy of Scottish Poet Laureate, Robert Burns.  Traditional Scottish attire is encouraged for this event.

Doors open at 6:00pm and dinner begins at 6:30pm with “Piping in the Haggis” and “The Selkirk Grace.”

Activities include:  prime rib dinner, samples of Scotch whiskey, readings from the poems of Robert Burns, storytelling, and traditional Scottish music performances by Ed Miller, Scooter Muse, and Jill Chambless.

 

