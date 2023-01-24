7 Brew Coffee is Coming to Lubbock

Need an alternative boost in the morning? Try 7 Brew Coffee! Coming to Lubbock February 11, one can enjoy a plethora of coffee options including their originals, Smooth 7, Cinnamon Roll, German Chocolate, Triple 7, and more!

The coffee shop also has energy drinks to give one that extra step, along with a selection of teas such as Earl Grey, Cinnamon Spice, and Paris. One can also enjoy a smoothie and a shake, and classics such as lattes and cappuccinos.

Lubbock’s 7 Brew Coffee shop will open at 1415 off University Avenue.

To view their full menu, visit here, and check out their Facebook page here.