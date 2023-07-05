96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

7 Brew Coffee Opens New Location

July 5, 2023 12:53PM CDT
Hey coffee lovers! Good news! A few weeks ago, 7 Brew Coffee officially opened up its new location off Slide.

Before, 7 Brew had one location off University across from Texas Tech. The Slide location now leaves 7 Brew with two shops, and a third is expected to open off Milwaukee later this month on July 24.

At 7 Brew, one can enjoy a plethora of lattes and other drinks, such as the Cinnamon Roll and Toasted Marshmallow latte, and the Seven Energy drink, Seven Fizz, and smoothies such as strawberry, mango, and green apple. For a list of 7 Brew’s full menu, visit here.

