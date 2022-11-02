96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

7 Habits That Will Improve Your Energy Levels

November 2, 2022 9:17AM CDT
7 Habits That Will Improve Your Energy Levels
Everyone deals with low energy from time to time, but there are ways to tackle the problem.  According to research from experts, here are seven ways to improve your energy levels:

    • 1) Identify ways to cope with stress
    • 2) Limit the amount of caffeine you consume
    • 3) Practice good sleep hygiene and establish a routine
    • 4) Move your body throughout the day
    • 5) Drink more water
    • 6) Be mindful of your screen time in the evening and during the day
    • 7) Avoid skipping meals
