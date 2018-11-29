7 Year Old Girl Donates Birthday Present To Holiday Toy Drive

Seven-year-old Ffion Davies celebrated her birthday with a fun party. She was surrounded by friends and received many presents.

She felt so grateful about all the presents that she decided to give some of them away to children who are less fortunate.

Ffion’s mother Steph worked with Ffion to find an organization that could help her get the games, puzzles and painting sets into the hands of kids who would enjoy them.

Ffion is happy that her donation will help children who might not otherwise get anything this Christmas.

And, Steph is proud of her daughter for seeing a need – and then stepping up with compassion and generosity.