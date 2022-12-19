82-Foot Tall Aquarium Bursts In Berlin

Photo Taken In Aachen, Germany

One of the world’s largest aquariums turned into a disaster site when it suddenly burst on Friday morning. The 82-foot-tall AquaDom is a popular tourist attraction in Berlin. The tank ruptured around 6am Friday morning, spilling over 264,000 gallons of water and 1,500 tropical fish into the streets. No people were hurt but none of the fish could be saved. 300 people had to be evacuated from the surrounding hotel. Authorities suspect that freezing overnight temperatures may have caused the tank to crack.