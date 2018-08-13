82 Year Old Jerry Lee Lewis Can Jam!

Jerry Lee Lewis did transition from rock n roll to country music in the mid sixties. Which gave me more reason to write this! He had 30 songs reach the top ten on the Country and Western Billboard Charts. It was rockabilly at its finest.

This is a great clip from the Steve Allen Show. He had a lot of energy and back then, dancing, rock n roll and provocative lyrics was something people just weren’t used to. No look at music. It’s everywhere! Artists from that era would have a heart attack if they read some of these lyrics or saw some music videos that are out there today. Anyway, if you find the need to thank someone for that, it’s gotta be Jerry Lee Lewis.

Like I said, Jerry Lee Lewis recorded tons of country songs and 30 of them made the top 10. Me and Bobby McGee is one of them. It’s also my favorite song by him. Many artists did well with this song. Janice Joplin topped the charts with Me and Bobby McGee. The best part of it all? I was named after the guy who wrote the song! Kris Kristofferson. It’s true!

Follow me:

Facebook: Kris Mason

Twitter: KLLLKris

Instagram: krismason963

Snapchat: krisklll