90-Year-Old Graduates from Illinois University

A Chicago man has made history by becoming the oldest person to graduate from Northeastern Illinois University.

Bob Dwyer, who accepted his degree Monday with the rest of his graduating class, is 90 years old. “I am curious by nature,” Dwyer says. “It’s never going to be too late, and I think the reward is worth it.”

After retiring at 80, Dwyer says he began to miss human interaction. So he enrolled in NIU’s interdisciplinary program, which required that he take “philosophy, sociology, communications, geography, education and political science,” Dwyer says. He notes, “I think all of those things keep your body active and your mind active.”

What’s your proudest achievement? Would school be easier or more difficult later in life?