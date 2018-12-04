911 Please Help….Clark Griswald?

In Northwest Austin, a family decorated for Christmas with a National Lampoon “Christmas Vacation” homage. Including a mannequin of Clark Griswald falling off the house. A passerby was so distraught thinking there was a real man falling off the house, he tried to push a ladder to close to him to save him. Then he called 911.

In the gentleman’s defense, he was trying to help. Think how many people just drive by a bad situation. The homeowners tracked him down from his cell phone number. Turns out he’s a retired veteran just trying to save someone. The homeowners plan to do something nice for him.

Meanwhile, they’ve put up a sign explaining that good ol’ Clark Griswald is just a dummy.