911 Please Help….Clark Griswald?
By Kelli D'Angelo
|
Dec 4, 2018 @ 1:37 PM

In Northwest Austin, a family decorated for Christmas with a National Lampoon “Christmas Vacation” homage.  Including a mannequin of Clark Griswald falling off the house. A passerby was so distraught thinking there was a real man falling off the house, he tried to push a ladder to close to him to save him. Then he called 911.

In the gentleman’s defense, he was trying to help.  Think how many people just drive by a bad situation.  The homeowners tracked him down from his cell phone number.  Turns out he’s a retired veteran just trying to save someone.  The homeowners plan to do something nice for him.

Meanwhile, they’ve put up a sign explaining that good ol’ Clark Griswald is just a dummy.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Covenant Medical Center Garage Swap ‘Til The End COW-Lamity Averted. Giant Cow Saved! U Can Share Food Drive Has Lottery Fever Run Its’ Course With You? Is She Protecting Or Abandoning This Child? (Watch Doorbell Video From Houston)
Comments