98-Pound Burmese Python Captured in Florida

Asian Python in river in Nepal

Florida has a snake problem…a BIG snake problem. As wildlife authorities and residents try to clear the sunshine state of the invasive python problem, two officials just captured an over 18-foot Burmese python weighing 98 pounds!

The female is the second-largest python caught in Florida history, just shy of one caught in 2013 that was 18 feet, 8 inches long and 123 pounds. Wildlife experts say that the invasive Burmese pythons are being released into the wild by people that no longer want them as pets. It’s so bad that there’s even a “snake tip line” to report them to authorities.

What is the first thing you would do if you saw an 18-foot python slithering across your path?

What is the scariest animal you’ve seen in the wilderness?

Have you ever kept a snake as a pet? Are you afraid of snakes?