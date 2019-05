In 1942, Lou Pioli left college early to fight in World War II. Now, at the age of 99, Pioli has finally earned his college degree.

On Monday, Pioli was given an honorary degree from Niagra University, where he was studying dentistry before being drafted.

It was Pioli’s daughter who wrote the university, telling them her father “personifies the values” of the school.

