A Coach Wonders Why We Clean Before House Cleaners Come Over
By Kelli D'Angelo
|
Aug 8, 2018 @ 12:27 PM

Texas Tech men’s basketball coach Chris Beard caused a bit of an online buzz earlier this week when he asked the question, ” Why do we have to clean the house the night before the house cleaners clean the house?”.  As you can only imagine, he got hundreds of answers.  My answer to Coach Beard was, 4:1.  4:1 is his very successful coaching mantra of 4 parts mental to 1 part physical.

Anyway, the question DID make me wonder why we do this silly act.  Are we THAT vain?  Do YOU clean the house before the house cleaners come over?

