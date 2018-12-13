A Diamond In The Flush

A woman’s wedding ring is back on her finger after it was miraculously found nine years after it was accidentally flushed down the toilet.

60-year-old Paula Stanton says she was cleaning her bathroom nine years ago when the diamond-encrusted gold wedding band slipped off her finger and landed in the toilet.

She figured the ring was gone forever and her husband bought her a replacement. But she never forgot about the original and two years ago, she asked the head of the public works department if a ring was ever found. It wasn’t.

But then last month, Paula and her husband returned home from a Thanksgiving trip and found a note on their front door asked they to call the public works department.

Paul spoke to the department chief who told her he had found the ring while doing routine maintenance on a nearby sewer line. He remembered Paula asking him about it and knew right away that it was likely hers.

Paula says the ring will never leave her finger again and she wears it along with the replacement ring.